NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Jones believes it's "pretty simple" to beat Boks

2018-10-21 20:26
Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - England head coach Eddie Jones believes it's "pretty simple" to beat the Springboks as the two sides go head-to-head at Twickenham next month.

The Springboks open their tour on Saturday, November 3 in London when they face England for a fourth time this year.

The Springboks won the Incoming Series against Jones' men by 2-1 in June.

"It's pretty simple to beat the Springboks," Jones said on the England Rugby's YouTube channel.

"You've got to take them on up front and then when you get opportunities to score points you've got to score them. They play the traditional Springbok game up front and then move the ball wide when they need to.

"They are probably the only team in the world in the last five years that should've beaten the All Blacks twice in two games," he added.

Jones was alluding to the Springboks' historic victory against the All Blacks in Wellington last month.

Since taking over of England at the beginning of the 2016 season, Jones has won 25 of 31 Tests.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus named his preliminary Springbok squad of 20 on Sunday for the forthcoming tour to the United Kingdom and France.

Duane Vermeulen, Trevor Nyakane and Lood de Jager making a return to the group, while Tendai Mtawarira was ruled out of the tour due to injury.

Erasmus will announce the full Springbok tour squad for the 2018 Outgoing Tour after next Saturday's Currie Cup final, when Western Province host the Sharks in Cape Town.

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  eddie jones  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Injured Beast out of European tour, Lood and Duane return

2018-10-21 16:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WP dig deep to beat Blue Bulls in Newlands humdinger Bulls: Diddled by the Cape Doctor! Bok end of year squad to be named after Currie Cup final 100 minutes later and WP set up repeat of last year's Currie Cup final Sharks beat Golden Lions, book Currie Cup final spot
Etzebeth’s agent dismisses England talks as ‘gossip’ Wimbledon to introduce final set tie-breaks Court hears details of Lions coach’s alleged sexual assault S’bu Nkosi chats to Sport24 82 000 capacity Soweto derby sold out!

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who is your Fans’ Choice nominee for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards this year?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 