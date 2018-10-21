Jones believes it's "pretty simple" to beat Boks

Cape Town - England head coach Eddie Jones believes it's "pretty simple" to beat the Springboks as the two sides go head-to-head at Twickenham next month.

The Springboks open their tour on Saturday, November 3 in London when they face England for a fourth time this year.

The Springboks won the Incoming Series against Jones' men by 2-1 in June.

"It's pretty simple to beat the Springboks," Jones said on the England Rugby's YouTube channel.

"You've got to take them on up front and then when you get opportunities to score points you've got to score them. They play the traditional Springbok game up front and then move the ball wide when they need to.

"They are probably the only team in the world in the last five years that should've beaten the All Blacks twice in two games," he added.

Jones was alluding to the Springboks' historic victory against the All Blacks in Wellington last month.

Since taking over of England at the beginning of the 2016 season, Jones has won 25 of 31 Tests.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus named his preliminary Springbok squad of 20 on Sunday for the forthcoming tour to the United Kingdom and France.

Duane Vermeulen, Trevor Nyakane and Lood de Jager making a return to the group, while Tendai Mtawarira was ruled out of the tour due to injury.

Erasmus will announce the full Springbok tour squad for the 2018 Outgoing Tour after next Saturday's Currie Cup final, when Western Province host the Sharks in Cape Town.