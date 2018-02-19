Jaque Fourie in shock return to rugby - at Force

Cape Town - Former Springbok centre Jaque Fourie is reportedly eager to return to the playing field.



The 34-year-old announced his retirement from professional rugby last year, but could make a return to play for Australian franchise, the Western Force.



According to Netwerk24, Fourie received an offer to play for the Force in the new Indo Pacific Rugby Championship bankrolled by tycoon Andrew Forrest.



Fourie, who played 72 Tests for the Springboks between 2003 and 2013, is reportedly waiting on the finalised paperwork before his participation in the competition is confirmed.



Meanwhile, another former Springbok - loose forward Ryan Kankowski - is also set to join the Force in the competition.



Forrest has revealed that over 250 elite players across the world have been contacted to participate in the rebel tournament.

ALSO READ: SA-born duo Grant, Brache commit to Force

The Force are exploring opportunities after losing their Super Rugby status last year, with the Indo Pacific Rugby Championship likely to kick off in March next year.