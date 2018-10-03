NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Japan's upset win over Boks to be turned into a movie

2018-10-03 10:35
Japan stun the Springboks (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - It's one of the most famous matches in the history of rugby, and now Japan's shocking 34-32 win over the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup will be made into a movie. 

It has been a little over three years since the mighty Boks were stunned by the 'Brave Blossoms' of Japan on a day in Brighton that few rugby fans will ever forget. 

It was considered the greatest upset in World Cup history - and possibly the greatest upset in rugby full stop. 

Now, according to Kyodo News, that story will be turned into a movie. 

The film will be directed by award-winning Australian filmmaker Max Mannix, who has suggested the movie could be called 'The Brighton Miracle'.

"What Eddie Jones and his team did in 2015 was truly magnificent and worthy of being remembered," Mannix said.

"The story goes beyond rugby in the same way Chariots of Fire wasn’t just about running. That was more a film about the distinction between class, belief and religion.

"No one gave the Japan team a chance against South Africa, who at the time were the most successful World Cup team in history. The result was celebrated around the world.

"What I want to do is try and show why it happened and where did the self-belief come from."

Filming is expected to begin in January 2019. 

Read more on:    springboks  |  japan  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Aussie ref for Boks v All Blacks at Loftus

2018-10-03 08:54

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WP Rugby promises action after horrific fight WATCH: Shocking fight between WP and EP U19 players Koepka 'heartbroken' after Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye Jake: Defence is the way forward for Boks Bok Euro tour: Sharper focus on Cronje
Jake: Defence is the way forward for Boks WATCH: Shocking fight between WP and EP U19 players Bok Euro tour: Sharper focus on Cronje Ryder Cup winners left egos at door - McDowell 'No rocket science, Mourinho has lost the dressing room' - Carragher

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the win over the All Blacks in Wellington, Springbok supporters will be counting down the days until the return fixture at Loftus on October 6. How do you see that match ending?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 