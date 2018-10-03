Japan's upset win over Boks to be turned into a movie

Cape Town - It's one of the most famous matches in the history of rugby, and now Japan's shocking 34-32 win over the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup will be made into a movie.

It has been a little over three years since the mighty Boks were stunned by the 'Brave Blossoms' of Japan on a day in Brighton that few rugby fans will ever forget.

It was considered the greatest upset in World Cup history - and possibly the greatest upset in rugby full stop.

Now, according to Kyodo News, that story will be turned into a movie.

The film will be directed by award-winning Australian filmmaker Max Mannix, who has suggested the movie could be called 'The Brighton Miracle'.

"What Eddie Jones and his team did in 2015 was truly magnificent and worthy of being remembered," Mannix said.

"The story goes beyond rugby in the same way Chariots of Fire wasn’t just about running. That was more a film about the distinction between class, belief and religion.



"No one gave the Japan team a chance against South Africa, who at the time were the most successful World Cup team in history. The result was celebrated around the world.

"What I want to do is try and show why it happened and where did the self-belief come from."

Filming is expected to begin in January 2019.