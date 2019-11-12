NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Heyneke Meyer, Stade Francais part ways

2019-11-12 19:05
Heyneke Meyer (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Reports in France suggest that Heyneke Meyer has resigned as head coach at Stade Francais after a string of poor results left the Paris-based team languishing at the bottom of the Top 14. 

Despite assurance from club owner  Hans-Peter Wild, the French publication Midi Olympique has reported that players were told at training on Tuesday that Meyer and his assistants had decided to step away.

Stade Francais have won just two out of nine games this season.

Morne Steyn, who played his last game for the club over the weekend before moving to the Bulls, suggested earlier this week that squad disharmony was the cause behind the run of poor results.


Read more on:    stade francais  |  top 14  |  heyneke meyer  |  rugby

 

