Heyneke linked to overseas coaching roles

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer is reportedly set to return to high-level coaching.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Meyer was negotiating with clubs in England and France.

The names of the clubs were not revealed.

Meyer is the current managing director of Carinat Sports Marketing and recently also made headlines for launching the World Schools Festival which takes place in Paarl between April 2-7, 2018.

The international event, which will feature the top 10 schools in South Africa and 10 of the best school teams from around the world, will be hosted by Paarl Boys' High School as part of the institution's 150-year anniversary celebrations.

Aside from the hosts, local participating schools will include Affies, Boland Landbou, Glenwood, Monument, Grey College, Outeniqua, Oakdale, Paarl Gymnasium and Hilton College.



The overseas schools taking part will be announced closer to the event.

The 50-year-old Meyer coached the Springboks between 2012 and 2015.