NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Heyneke linked to overseas coaching roles

2018-01-29 17:12
Heyneke Meyer (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer is reportedly set to return to high-level coaching.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Meyer was negotiating with clubs in England and France.

The names of the clubs were not revealed.

Meyer is the current managing director of Carinat Sports Marketing and recently also made headlines for launching the World Schools Festival which takes place in Paarl between April 2-7, 2018.

The international event, which will feature the top 10 schools in South Africa and 10 of the best school teams from around the world, will be hosted by Paarl Boys' High School as part of the institution's 150-year anniversary celebrations.

Aside from the hosts, local participating schools will include Affies, Boland Landbou, Glenwood, Monument, Grey College, Outeniqua, Oakdale, Paarl Gymnasium and Hilton College.
 
The overseas schools taking part will be announced closer to the event.

The 50-year-old Meyer coached the Springboks between 2012 and 2015.

Read more on:    heyneke meyer  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Scotland's Gray ruled out of Six Nations opener

2018-01-29 16:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
10 Proteas stars hit the jackpot after IPL auction Shocking results, not race behind Coetzee's axing Estranged Toetie DOES have ‘results’ clause Mitchell not perturbed by loss to Sharks Coetzee lays into SA Rugby in sensational letter
Estranged Toetie DOES have ‘results’ clause 10 Proteas stars hit the jackpot after IPL auction Embarrassing Wanderers circus can't be repeated Federer 'no idea' how long he will go on Shocking results, not race behind Coetzee's axing

Latest Multimedia

Proteas celebrate Vernon Philander's 50th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee remains defiant, saying he won't resign despite a shambolic two years at the helm. Your thoughts?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 