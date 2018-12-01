NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
'Hero' Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror

2018-12-01 14:35
Johannesburg - Former Springbok Rugby World Cup winner and Super Rugby coach Naka Drotske was pictured on Saturday making a thumbs-up sign from his hospital bed after being shot during an armed robbery.

The 47-year-old was wounded in the abdomen and arm late on Thursday at the home of his brother near Pretoria when he charged at three intruders, two of whom were armed.

After being rushed to hospital, Drotske was initially listed as "critical" but a hospital spokesperson confirmed to AFP on Saturday that he was now "stable".

Many on social media hailed Drotske as a "hero" for tackling the three men and pushing them out of the house.

Drotske was shot three times during the melee and suffered a severe loss of blood while being rushed to hospital.

None of the other five people in the house, including former Springbok prop Os du Randt, were injured.

Police said on Friday they were questioning two men but no arrests had been made.

Former hooker Drotske was an unused substitute in the 1995 World Cup final won by hosts South Africa against New Zealand in Johannesburg.

Capped 26 times by South Africa, he was the first choice four years later when they finished third in defence of the title in England.

Drotske played for and coached the Free State Cheetahs in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby competitions.

He also spent two seasons as a player with the London Irish club.

Read more on:    naka drotske  |  rugby

