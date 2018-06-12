NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Heartbreak as Junior Boks crash out of U20 Championship

2018-06-12 20:46
Chean Roux (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Junior Springboks have crashed out of the World Rugby U20 Championship, losing 32-31 to England in an epic semi-final encounter in France. 

As it happened: Junior Springboks v England

Like their pool match against France, South Africa started poorly with England running into a 19-0 lead after just 24 minutes thanks to tries through Tom Parton, Tom Hardick and Ben White, two of which were converted. 

A try by Sazi Sandi brought the Junior Boks back into the match although a Marcus Smith penalty saw England lead 22-7 at half-time

South Africa were far better in the second half and launched an epic fightback with tries through Muller Uys, Ruan Nortje and Manuel Rass but England managed a penalty through Smith and a converted try by Jordan Olowofela.

This meant England led 32-24 with 10 minutes left in the match. 

When England lost James Scott to a yellow card for repeated infringements, South Africa had an extra man for the final part of the match and made it count when Asenathi Ntlabakanye crashed over for a converted try in the 74th minute to cut England's lead to just one point at 32-31. 

But try as they might, the Junior Boks could not find a winning score and as a result are out of the tournament. 

England will face the winner of the match between France and New Zealand. 

Scorers

South Africa

Tries: Sazi Sandi, Muller Uys, Ruan Nortje, Manuel Rass, Asenathi Ntlabakanye

Conversions: Gianni Lombard (3)

England

Tries: Tom Paron, Tom Hardwick, Ben White, Jordan Olowofela

Conversions: Marcus Smith (3)

Penalties: Marcus Smith (2) 

Rassie acknowledges Bok defence must improve

2018-06-12 20:06

8 years ago today: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
