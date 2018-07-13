Griquas' team bus stoned by angry protesters

Cape Town - The Griquas rugby team's bus was stoned as they attempted to leave Kimberley on Friday morning for Sunday's SuperSport Rugby Challenge final in Oudtshoorn.

Chaos erupted in the Northern Cape town on Thursday, with several people injured following a service delivery protest.

News24 reported that crowds of protesting residents marched through the streets over apparent service delivery issues and high tariffs.

Griquas were en route to the Southern Cape when their bus was stoned by angry protesters.

Luckily, a police escort got them out safely.

They face the Pumas in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge final in Oudtshoorn on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 14:30.