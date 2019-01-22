NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Giant French centre linked to Sharks

2019-01-22 08:02
Mathieu Bastareaud
Mathieu Bastareaud (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - France centre Mathieu Bastareaud could play for the Durban-based Sharks during the 2020 Super Rugby season.

According to French publication Rugby Rama, the Toulon captain has a clause in his contract that allows him a short stint outside Europe.

Bastareaud, who weighs more than 120kg and is one of the biggest centres in world rugby, reportedly met with Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal to discuss a possible move as he has ambitions of playing Super Rugby.

The report added that Bastareaud is also in high demand in Japan, but that he would prefer to go to Durban as he spent a couple weeks at the Sharks facilities in 2017.

It added that a meeting to finalise Bastareaud's exit will be held after the upcoming Six Nations. He will sign a pre-contract with Toulon for 2021.

If he joins the Sharks, Bastareaud will not be the first Frenchman to do so at either Currie Cup or Super Rugby level.

In the past, Thierry Lacroix and Olivier Roumat (both 1995-1996), Frederic Michalak (2008 and 2012) and Clement Poitrenaud (2017) had stints in Durban.

