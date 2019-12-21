Georgian Rugby Union enters partnership with SA Rugby

Georgia in action against Uruguay at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (Getty Images)

Cape Town - The Georgian Rugby Union (GRU) has entered a partnership with SA Rugby.

The GRU announced on Saturday that the 11-year deal will include a Georgian side featuring in the Currie Cup.

This is likely to be in the Currie Cup First Division - an event also won by a foreign team in 2019 when Argentina's Jaguares XV lifted the cup.

It is believed that the agreement was signed by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and his Georgian counterpart Gocha Svanidze.

It was already announced last month that Georgia's national team will play a Test against the Springboks at a yet to be determined venue in South Africa on June 18 next year.

South Africa and Georgia have met only once before - at the 2003 Rugby World Cup when the Boks won 46-19 in Sydney.

The Springboks currently top the World Rugby rankings, while the Georgians are 14th.

According to the GRU, the partnership includes:

- A Georgian team to participate in the Currie Cup from 2020.

- A close liaison between the rugby academies of South Africa and Georgia.

- Cooperation between the South African and Georgian national teams (national, Georgia XV, sevens, various age-group teams), including joint training sessions and games.

- With the help of SA Rugby, Georgian coaches, referees, managers and other rugby specialists will be provided with qualification training.

- Rugby unions of both countries will promote the development of cooperative relations between the aforementioned South African teams.

- Joint tournaments will be organised in both South Africa and Georgia.