NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Gatland set to mastermind 2021 Lions against Boks

2019-04-21 20:24
Warren Gatland (Getty)
Related Links

London - Warren Gatland is set to be reappointed as the British and Irish Lions head coach for the 2021 tour of South Africa, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The British newspaper said the Lions board hoped to agree terms with the experienced New Zealander within a month.

Wales coach Gatland oversaw a Six Nations Grand Slam this season but will stand down from that role after the World Cup.

The former Ireland coach guided the Lions to a series win in Australia in 2013 and a drawn campaign against world champions New Zealand two years ago. 

Gatland has also been linked with a move to succeed Eddie Jones as England head coach. The Sunday Telegraph said a Lions appointment would not necessarily rule Gatland out of the England running.

Jones's current contract runs until 2021 but there is a break clause in the Australian's deal which could be activated after the World Cup.

A Lions spokesperson told Britain's Press Association Sport: "As with any thorough recruitment process it is confidential and it is therefore not appropriate to discuss until an appointment is made."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Male participant dies at Two Oceans Marathon AB de Villiers set for another major T20 deal Stormers: So much leather ... so little sting Fleck defends Stormers penalty decisions Chiefs survive Chippa scare to reach Nedbank Cup final
Stormers: So much leather ... so little sting Lealiifano lauds Brumbies defence after Newlands win Ronaldo's Juventus win 8th straight Serie A title Nadal suffers shock defeat to Fognini in Monte Carlo New captain Smith powers Rajasthan to IPL win

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 