Former Springbok becomes US citizen

Cape Town - Former Springbok centre Andre Snyman has become a citizen of the United States of America.

The 45-year-old confirmed the news on Thursday via his Linkedin page, where he included photographs of himself and his family at their swearing in ceremony.

"One of the proudest moments of my life," Snyman wrote.

"Taking the Oath at the swearing in ceremony to become a US Citizen July 23, 2019. Proud to be an American."

Snyman, who played at both the Bulls and the Sharks and notched up 38 Tests between 1996 and 2006, has been coaching in America since 2011 when he took charge of professional outfit the Glendale Raptors until 2016.

He has also served as the defence coach for the USA Sevens time, while more recently he has been working in youth development at USA West Rugby.

Snyman scored 10 tries in his Test career and was expected to challenge for the starting No 13 at the 1999 World Cup before a horrific knee injury saw him sidelined.