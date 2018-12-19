NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Former Shark Kockott faces career-threatening ban

2018-12-19 10:52
Rory Kockott (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Sharks scrumhalf Rory Kockott faces the possibility of a four-year ban that would effectively bring the curtain down on his career.

Now 32, Kockott was cited for an eye gouge on Chris Cloete while on duty for Castres in their Champions Cup clash against Munster over the weekend. 

The heaviest possible punishment carries a weight of four years. 

Kockott will face the citing commission in Paris on Wednesday. 

If he is found guilty, the minimum ban he will receive is 12 weeks. 

Born in East London, Kockott made a name for himself at the Sharks but made the move to France before earning the first of his 11 Test caps for the French in 2014.

Read more on:    rory kockott  |  rugby

 

