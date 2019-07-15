NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Former SARU players want Craven Week's name removed

2019-07-15 19:07
WP (Gallo Images)
WP were the unofficial champions of the 2019 Craven Week (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - A group of former rugby players want the Craven Week's name to be changed.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport said on Sunday that former SARU players have written to SA Rugby asking for the name change.

SARU was a non-racial governing body for South African rugby during apartheid.

The Craven Week is named after Danie Craven, a former Springbok and president of the South African Rugby Board which was the governing body of South African rugby before unification.

The report added that more than 20 former SARU players say the name of the under-13 and under-18 provincial festivals brings back painful memories of the past when players of colour were not allowed to participate.

"Craven Week is one of the last bastions of the apartheid era that still goes on and everyone overlooks it," former SARU loose forward Tauriq Britton said.

"But that name still holds so many angry feelings and resentment. The Craven name must go. It causes too much pain for us former national players, including those whose children now play under that Craven name."

Britton said the name should be changed to the National Schools Week.

Read more on:    craven week  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Were NZ robbed? Top umpire admits England awarded extra run in error Technical knockout: Kiwis praise team but query 'cruel' rules England win 2019 World Cup after Super Over drama Scantily clad pitch invader foiled at Cricket World Cup final Autopsy confirms James Small's cause of death
Healthy SA spinoff for England’s CWC win Were NZ robbed? Top umpire admits England awarded extra run in error Cricket's greatest World Cup final: 5 moments that buried NZ An inexplicable, otherworldly day at Lord's Was Sunday the greatest sporting day ... EVER?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who wins Saturday's Super Rugby final?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 