Rugby

Former Bok skipper appointed to SARLA board

2018-10-19 14:27
John Smit (Gallo)
Cape Town - Former Springbok captain John Smit has been appointed to the board of the South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA). 

The news was confirmed by the organisation, which seeks to develop the game at grassroots level and ensure support for local legends, on Friday. 

Smit, since retiring in 2011, has continued to promote the game both locally and internationally with the integrity and passion that embodies the true spirit of rugby, reflecting the values of SARLA.

"John’s ongoing commitment to the promotion of rugby at a grassroots level and growing the game across the world proves his appointment to the SARLA board has significant synergy and the decision is truly a meaningful one," Gavin Varejes, president of SARLA, said on the organisation's website.

Smit was inducted into the IRB Hall of Fame, whilst still active at a club level, in 2011, alongside other World Cup-winning captains.

"As athletes, when our careers comes to a close, we dream of leaving a legacy," Smit said, reflecting on his appointment.

"My rugby career has been truly rewarding, shaping me into the man I am today and it is my dream to give back in any way that I can."

