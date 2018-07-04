NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Forgotten Bok wing linked with move to Kings

2018-07-04 10:00
Bjorn Basson (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok wing Bjorn Basson has been linked with a move to the Southern Kings.

Netwerk24 reported on Tuesday that the 31-year-old is currently in Port Elizabeth visiting family and the possibility exists that he could feature for the Kings in the upcoming PRO14 campaign.

Basson’s most recent involvement was at French club Oyonnax, who he joined as a medical joker in December 2017.

A medical joker is a common term in French rugby for a player who joins a club as an injury replacement on a short-term basis.

Before that, Basson was contracted to the Stormers but hardly featured for the Cape franchise.

The speedy winger had joined the Stormers from the Bulls at the beginning of the 2017 season.

He played for the Bulls between 2011 and 2016, having earlier represented the Cheetahs and Griquas.

Basson played 11 Tests for the Springboks between 2010 and 2013.

