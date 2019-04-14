Folau unrepentant, content to walk away from rugby

Sydney - Unrepentant Wallabies star Israel Folau stood by his controversial
anti-gay comments on Sunday and said he was content to walk away from rugby
with his faith in God taking priority.
The deeply religious 30-year-old caused a storm last week after
posting on Instagram that "Hell awaits" homosexuals and other sinners.
It sparked a fierce backlash and Rugby Australia said it planned to sack
him.
The two sides met on Friday with the dual international, who started
his career in rugby league, expected to go through a code of conduct
hearing amid reports that he may have a legal case for religious
discrimination.
"It's obviously a decision that's in the process right now but I
believe in a God that's in control of all things," Folau told the Sydney
Morning Herald newspaper at a Truth Of Jesus Christ Church service, in
his first comments since the scandal exploded.
"Whatever His will is, whether that's to continue playing or not, I'm more than happy to do what He wants me to do."
Folau, Super Rugby's record try scorer, is Australia's most
marketable player and was a key part of the Wallabies plans for the
World Cup this year. But he has long riled those in power with his
extreme views.
Last week he posted a banner that read: "Drunks, homosexuals,
adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators -- Hell
awaits you."
It remains online and has attracted more than 38,000 likes.
He was embroiled in a similar furore last year but escaped without
sanction. However, with the Wallabies key sponsor Qantas livid at his
latest comments, rugby bosses have taken a hard line.
Folau told the newspaper the outrage had not caused him to reconsider his stance.
"Absolutely not," he said. "I'll stand on what the Bible says. I
share it with love. I can see the other side of the coin where people's
reactions are the total opposite to how I'm sharing it.
"But in Ezekiel, chapter 33, verse 11, it says that 'God has no
pleasure in the person that's living in sin' ... He's a loving God and
he wants people to turn away from what they're living in and he'll give
them life.
"That's the message that I'm trying to share, even though it comes across as harsh. I can't change what the word of God says."
With rugby league also turning its back on Folau, the supremely
talented player faces his storied career coming to an end. He has
already been stood down by the Waratahs while his case is heard.
Folau admitted he would miss rugby, but said he was dedicated to God.
"First and foremost, I live for God now. Whatever He wants me to do, I
believe His plans for me are better than whatever I can think. If
that's not to continue on playing, so be it," he said.
"In saying that, obviously I love playing footy and if it goes down
that path I'll definitely miss it. But my faith in Jesus Christ is what
comes first."
Despite widespread condemnation of his views, he won support in some
quarters, notably from England and Saracens No 8 Billy Vunipola, who
like Folau is of Tongan heritage and liked his post on Instagram.
Vunipola, who faces a grilling by Rugby Football Union chiefs, was
booed every time he touched the ball in the Saracens Premiership loss to
Bristol on Saturday.
Folau said it was "a tough time" for him but "I have love towards everyone that might be saying negative things".
View this post on Instagram
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19?-?21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________
A post shared by Israel Folau (@izzyfolau) on