Rugby

Ex-Lions, Bulls lock beaten to death in France

2018-12-07 09:07
Barend Britz and his son Barend Jnr
Barend Britz and his son Barend Jnr (Facebook)
Cape Town - Barend Britz, a former lock who played provincial rugby in South Africa, died after a violent attack at his bar in Perpignan, France on Thursday night.

Reports in French media indicate that the 63-year-old died upon arrival at a hospital in Perpignan.

Britz owned the famous Bar and Britz nightspot in Perpignan, and according to the France Bleu website, he was attacked by a man who wrecked the bar.

The man reportedly threw several chairs and crushed windows, before striking Britz on the head.

According to the L’independant website, witnesses said a man burst into the bar at around 21:00 before wreaking havoc.

Britz reportedly tried to calm proceedings but was struck several times on the head. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The report added that a suspect, believe to be in his 30s, was later arrested by police and placed in custody.

Britz, who would have turned 64 on December 14, played provincial rugby for Transvaal (Golden Lions) and Northern Transvaal (Blue Bulls) in the 1980s before moving to France where he played many years for Perpignan.

He retired from rugby in 1996.

