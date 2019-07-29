NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Ex-Bok to stay as medical joker at Montpellier

2019-07-29 12:48
Jannie du Plessis
Jannie du Plessis (Getty Images)
Cape Town - French club Montpellier has signed a deal with former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis as medical joker.

"Jannie du Plessis, an international Springbok at the club since 2015, will be hired as a World Cup joker. In parallel, he will continue to carry out his missions within the training centre," Montpellier said via a press statement.

The 36-year-old, who played 70 Tests for the Boks between 2007 and 2015, was set to end his tenure at Montpellier but will now as cover for French players involved in the World Cup.

Montpellier added that All Blacks flyhalf Aaron Cruden will also stay on as a medical joker until after the World Cup.

According to Planet Rugby, Cruden looks like he could make a return to New Zealand, with the Hurricanes possibly interested.

"Aaron Cruden, a New Zealand international who joined the club in 2017, will stay in Montpellier during the World Cup season," the Montpellier statement added.

 

