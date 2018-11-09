NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Ex-Bok to help out at Coetzee's Japanese club

2018-11-09 20:22
CJ van der Linde (Gallo)
Cape Town - Former Springbok prop CJ van der Linde is set for a short coaching stint at Japanese club Canon Eagles.

According to Netwerk24, Van der Linde - who was recently appointed as Griquas’ forwards coach - will join the Canon Eagles as a scrum consultant.

The Canon Eagles are coached by former Springbok mentor Allister Coetzee.

Coetzee's Canon Eagles have struggled in this year's Japan Top league by winning just two of seven games. They finished second from bottom in Conference B and will now go into the playoffs to determine the 9th-16th placed teams.

The 35-year-old Van der Linde, who played 72 Tests between 2002 and 2012, has in the past also spent time at the Canon Eagles as scrum consultant.

He will join the Japanese club on November 18 and report back to Griquas on January 7.

Brent Janse van Rensburg, a former Kings, Boland and Pumas coach, was recently named as Griquas’ new head coach.

