NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Ex-Bok captain to spearhead World XV

2018-10-12 06:42
Adriaan Strauss (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss will captain a World XV side against Japan later this month.

According to the Kyodo News website, Strauss will be joined by compatriots Willie Britz, Harold Vorster, Corne Fourie, Hencus van Wyk, Lionel Cronje and Jason Jenkins.

With the exception of Strauss and Fourie, all of the above-mentioned players currently ply their trade in Japan's Top League.

Australian duo Ben Alexander and Sam Carter and former All Blacks centre Ma’a Nonu will also be in the team coached by Kiwis Robbie Deans and Scott Robertson.

It is likely to be Strauss’ final game of rugby, having recently announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The game is scheduled for October 26 at Osaka's Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

Further members will be added to the World XV squad over the next few days.

Read more on:    world xv  |  japan  |  adriaan strauss  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cane thanks 'world class' medical team following neck surgery

2018-10-11 19:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok captain Kolisi linked with English move Franco Mostert club tug-of-war takes a new twist Venter: I've never seen the All Blacks look that average Goosen thinks his Bok days are over Bosch at flyhalf for Sharks, Du Preez to centre
Venter: I've never seen the All Blacks look that average Anderson sets up Djokovic clash in Shanghai Blue Bulls get some green and gold for WP clash WP back Willemse at 10, 50-up for Louw Bosch at flyhalf for Sharks, Du Preez to centre

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who is your Fans’ Choice nominee for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards this year?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 