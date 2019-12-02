NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Ex-All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move

2019-12-02 06:29
Steve Hansen (Getty Images)
Steve Hansen (Getty Images)
Related Links

Wellington - Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen confirmed on Monday he is taking up a role with the Toyota Verblitz in Japan's Top League.

Hansen's tenure with the All Blacks ended after they finished third at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they beat Wales 40-17 in the bronze-medal match.

In a video statement, Hansen said his role with Toyota Verblitz would be more as a consultant rather than a coach.

"I've got a new job which involves me mentoring, consulting and advising at Toyota Verblitz," Hansen said, confirming widespread speculation that he had taken up an offer to work in Japan.

"It's not as a head coach, it's more as an adviser, a mentor, and it requires me to be up there for five to 17 weeks a year."

It is the second big All Blacks signing for Verblitz after Kieran Read, who ended his 127-Test international career after the World Cup, announced earlier this year he was also moving there.

The highly acclaimed Hansen, who was the All Blacks head coach when they won the World Cup in 2015 and an assistant coach when they won in 2011, will be working alongside former Waratahs assistant Simon Cron who is now the Verblitz head coach.

"The opportunity to help him grow is something that really excites me," Hansen said.

"While we want a winning Toyota Verblitz team, we also want an environment at the club that people can be proud of and that is very much like a family, like the sort of thing we had in the All Blacks.

"While it's not a full-time coaching role, it's a role that still allows me to stay in the game."

The 60-year-old Hansen's link with Toyota Verblitz was leaked by England coach Eddie Jones after beating the All Blacks 19-7 in the World Cup semi-finals.

"I know he's coming back here to coach at Toyota, so their cars will run a bit faster and I'm sure he's going to get involved in helping World Rugby," Jones said.

Read more on:    toyota verblitz  |  all blacks  |  steve hansen  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
CSA … an increasingly crackpot Kremlin Rudolph 'gutted' for concerning Proteas Brits bows out with champagne Cardiff cameo EXCLUSIVE: Boks’ close-out of RWC final … through Eddie’s eyes Eddie Jones on THAT eight-day Stormers stint
Watling overtakes De Kock as top 'keeper in Test rankings WATCH | The Great Shamsi baffles fans with his magic How Proteas’ Test blushes MAY be spared Jozi Stars boss defends 'sensitive' Gayle Te'o joins Sunwolves for their final Super Rugby season

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 