Rugby

EP sides avoid a ton of hidings, but struggles continue

2018-10-08 10:25
Andre Rademan (Photo: Facebook)
Cape Town - Eastern Province rugby appears to be still in bad shape after another weekend of concerning results.

The good news is that none of the union's sides were on the receiving end of 100-point hidings this time around, but the bad news is that they still took some serious thrashings. 

Things weren't too bad in the Currie Cup First Division, where the EP Elephants went down 36-7 to the SWD Eagles at Despatch Rugby Club. 

The result means that the Elephants have lost six from six this season, to finish comfortably at the bottom of the log. 

The EP Under-21 side, meanwhile, were smashed 85-29 by Free State at CUT Rugby Stadium in Bloemfontein. They too are yet to win this season. 

Then, over in the SA Rugby Under-19 Championships, the EP Elephants went down 96-7 to Free State, also at CUT Stadium. 

It means that none of the EP Elephants First Division, Under-21 or Under-19 sides have registered a win this season. 

The PRO14 side, meanwhile, went down 28-5 to Benetton Treviso in Italy to remain bottom of Conference B with one win from six matches. 

EPRU president Andre Rademan, meanwhile, said last week that steps were being taken to address the union's worrying on-field performances.

