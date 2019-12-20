England flank: Fans remember win over All Blacks, not Bok loss

Cape Town - England flank Tom Curry says their stunning upset of New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup semi-final meant more to some fans than the result of the final.

The Red Roses upset the All Blacks 19-7 in the semi-final only to be bullied by the Springboks a week later in the final, losing 32-12.



However, in a 'Great Sporting Moments of 2019' series in the Daily Mail, Curry said knocking the All Blacks out was a result they will cherish.



"Someone came up to me and said, 'The World Cup will be remembered for you beating New Zealand, not South Africa winning it'. That probably hit me the hardest as it showed just how much the result of that one game meant to people here," Curry said.

England also caught the All Blacks off guard prior to their semi-final when they formed a V-formation while facing the haka.



"It looked like they were a bit unnerved by what we had done. They are just used to staring someone out," Curry added.



Curry, 21, was a revelation for the England at the World Cup and caused the All Blacks all sorts of problems in the semi-final clash.



He boasts 19 Tests since making his debut against Argentina in 2017.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert