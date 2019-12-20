NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

England flank: Fans remember win over All Blacks, not Bok loss

2019-12-20 09:59
Faf de Klerk clashes with Tom Curry during the Rug
Faf de Klerk clashes with Tom Curry during the Rugby World Cup final (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - England flank Tom Curry says their stunning upset of New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup semi-final meant more to some fans than the result of the final.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

The Red Roses upset the All Blacks 19-7 in the semi-final only to be bullied by the Springboks a week later in the final, losing 32-12.

However, in a 'Great Sporting Moments of 2019' series in the Daily Mail, Curry said knocking the All Blacks out was a result they will cherish.

"Someone came up to me and said, 'The World Cup will be remembered for you beating New Zealand, not South Africa winning it'. That probably hit me the hardest as it showed just how much the result of that one game meant to people here," Curry said.

England also caught the All Blacks off guard prior to their semi-final when they formed a V-formation while facing the haka.

"It looked like they were a bit unnerved by what we had done. They are just used to staring someone out," Curry added.

Curry, 21, was a revelation for the England at the World Cup and caused the All Blacks all sorts of problems in the semi-final clash.

He boasts 19 Tests since making his debut against Argentina in 2017.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  all blacks  |  rwc 2019  |  tom curry  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Morris fetches staggering R20m at IPL auction, Steyn snapped up by RCB Fleck: SA Rugby top brass deserve credit for World Cup win Privatisation the way forward for SA's franchises - Fleck Rabada hails involvement of Kallis, Boucher World Cup winners Etzebeth, Pollard set for Top 14 debuts
Fleck: SA Rugby top brass deserve credit for World Cup win Els joins star-studded field in controversial Saudi event All Blacks legend McCaw calls for stop-clock at scrums Miller set for BBL debut with Hobart Hurricanes Hurricanes confirm Plumtree's succesor

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Springboks' best player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup was:

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 