Egon Seconds to blow U20 final

Cape Town - Egon Seconds will become the
second South African to take charge of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship
final when he takes the whistle in the showpiece match between France and
England in Béziers on Sunday.
Seconds will follow in the
footsteps of experienced Test referee Jaco Peyper, who refereed the U20 final
in Italy in 2011.
It will be the hosts’ first
appearance in the U20 final, but England will be lining up for their sixth
successive final at this level.
World Rugby announced that
Seconds will referee the final after a number of very good performances in the
pool matches. The South African match official refereed three matches thus far
at the 12-team tournament.
“We are immensely proud of
Egon and we always knew he had what it takes to get to a big international
final appointment,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.
“The World Rugby U20 Champs is a significant tournament, not
only in the development of the best young players on the planet, but also for up-and-coming
match officials.”
Banks Yantolo, SA Rugby’s Referee Manager, said the World
Rugby Under-20 Championship provides a great way for match officials to get
exposure at a high level of international rugby.
“The way the game is played at
U20 level is very different to Super Rugby or other provincial or club
competitions - it’s much more technical, fast and clean and that prepares a
referee differently. He will greatly benefit from having been involved in this
tournament,” said Yantolo.
“Egon is a dedicated referee, and he has to be lauded for
this work ethic and ambition. He is still ‘young’ in terms of his refereeing
career, but we’re expecting big things from him.”
The Junior Springboks’ third-place playoff
against New Zealand’s Under-20s will be refereed by Ludovic Cayre from France.
The match kicks off at 16:30.