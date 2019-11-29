Eddie Jones makes pick for new All Blacks coach

Cape Town - Eddie Jones has given his support to Ian Foster as the All Blacks seek a replacement for outgoing head coach Steve Hansen.

New Zealand, who were knocked out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the semi-finals at the hands of Jones' England, are reportedly set to be considering Foster and highly-rated Crusaders coach Scott Robertson for the job.

Foster has served as assistant coach to Hansen at the All Blacks since 2012 and knows the system better than anyone, and Jones believes he should be given the gig.

"You look at their record over the years with 'Fozzy' as an assistant coach, it's pretty impressive," Jones told SNTV.

"There's no other team in the world that's won... whether it was 88 percent or 87 percent. No other team in the world wins at that (percentage).

"Although the semi-final was disappointing for them, Ian's done a great job as an assistant coach and I would think he'd be a very good chance to be the next head coach."