Rugby

Drotske recovery 'almost a miracle', set to go home

2018-12-03 14:02
Naka Drotske (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske is set to return home this week after recovering from being shot by armed robbers.

Drotske was left in a critical condition last Thursday night when three armed men attacked him and his family at his brother's smallholding just outside Pretoria. 

However, the latest update is a positive one and it looks like the 47-year-old could be discharged from hospital as early as Friday - despite having been shot in the chest, abdomen and arm. 

"The doctor has just attended to Naka, he is very pleased," Drotske's cousin, Steven Drotske, posted on Facebook on Sunday.

"Naka is sitting in his chair reading the newspaper, elbow/arm will be operated on Tuesday, he can most probably go home by Friday!"

Steven Drotske then gave a message of thanks on behalf of Naka and his wife, Marzanne. 

"He and Marzanne would like to thank everybody for their prayers and offering of help," Steven Drotske added.

"This is almost like a miracle! Appreciate one and all, love Naka and Marzanne."

Drotske won 26 caps between 1993 and 1999 and played one game during South Africa's home World Cup victory in 1995. He also played for London Irish from 2001-2003.

After retiring he coached Super Rugby side the Cheetahs before quitting rugby in 2015 to pursue business interests.

