Rugby

Div to make coaching return - with Zimbabwe?

2018-01-24 12:55
Peter de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers is reportedly in line to become the next coach of Zimbabwe’s national rugby team.

According to Netwerk24, De Villiers was interviewed for the role by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union on Tuesday.

De Villiers is also currently involved with the country’s Under-20 team.

The Afrikaans website reported that should De Villiers get the role, his main task would be to get Zimbabwe to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Zimbabwe are likely to face stiff competition from Namibia in their hopes of qualifying. Should they do so however, they face a daunting prospect at the tournament itself, with the 'Africa 1' team - whoever it may be - drawn in the same pool at defending champions, the All Blacks, the Springboks and Italy.

“It would be an honour to coach Zimbabwe, but I’m anxiously waiting for the board’s decision and I believe they’ll make the right call. I remain a servant of the game and will always help where and when I can,” De Villiers said.

De Villiers coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011 and was the director of rugby at the University of the Western Cape between 2012 and 2015, but has since struggled to find work in rugby.

During his tenure as Springbok coach, De Villiers won five out of 11 Tests against the All Blacks - a better record than most Bok coaches in recent times.

Other notable achievements for De Villiers as Bok coach was a Tri-Nations win in 2009, as well as a series win over the British and Irish Lions that same year.

Read more on:    peter de villiers  |  rugby
