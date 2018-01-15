NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

David Campese says goodbye to South Africa

2018-01-15 11:16
David Campese (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Legendary former Wallabies wing David Campese has said goodbye to South Africa after spending seven years in Durban.

The 55-year-old did some coaching during his stay in South Africa and also appeared as a television pundit on the odd occasion.

Campese announced on his official Facebook page that he and his family have returned to Australia and that he was looking forward to continuing coaching juniors in his country of birth.

Campese, who played 101 Tests for the Wallabies between 1982 and 1996, is widely regarded as one of Australian rugby’s greatest ever players.

He scored 64 tries for the Wallabies, playing mostly on the wing, but also at fullback when required.

Read more on:    wallabies  |  david campese  |  rugby
ARU boss urges Super Rugby improvement

