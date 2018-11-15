Crotty replaces Sonny Bill in All Blacks midfield

Dublin - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has named his team to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The match-day 23 features just the one change from the team which beat England last weekend.

Ryan Crotty comes in for the injured Sonny Bill Williams at inside centre, with Anton Lienert-Brown coming in on the bench.

“This will be another great challenge for our squad and one that we’re all really looking forward to. These are the types of Test matches that gets everyone up - it’s number one versus number two - and there’s a real excitement that’s building as we get closer to Saturday," Hansen told the All Blacks' official website.



“The earlier part of our week has been about getting our processes and clarity right, focussing on our core roles and the execution of our skills and then going out and training well.



“On Saturday we’ll be playing an opponent who will want to keep the ball for long periods of time, and if they aren’t getting what they want, then they’ll kick and try to pressure us.



“For us, we’ll need to be strong at set piece, both on our ball and theirs, and be prepared to work hard with or without the ball. When the momentum comes our way, we’ll need to take the opportunities that will come, as the team that makes the most of their opportunities will win the game.”

Teams:

Ireland

TBA

New Zealand

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe

Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Matt Todd, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown