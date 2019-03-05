NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Craven Week loses headline sponsor

2019-03-05 14:22
Western Province dominated the 2018 Craven Week in Paarl (Supplied)
Cape Town - South Africa's various schools rugby tournaments are all without a headline sponsor after Coca-Cola and SA Rugby parted ways at the end of 2018.

This means the Craven Week is without a headline sponsor, with a source at SA Rugby telling Netwerk24 that the governing body and the sponsor could not agree to terms for a new contract.

A spokesperson for SA Rugby said they are in the process of signing up new sponsors for their junior tournaments.

Noel Ingle, chairperson of the South African Schools Rugby Association (SASRA), said the junior tournaments will go ahead as planned in 2019.

"I was given the assurance that the tournaments will all go ahead as planned and that we have no reason to be concerned."

This year's Under-18 Craven Week will be held at Grey College in Bloemfontein between July 1-6.

It will run concurrently with the Academy Week at Grey College, while the Learners with Special Education Needs (LSEN) week will be hosted at the same venue two weeks earlier from June 17-20.

The Under-13 Craven Week and Under-16 Grant Khomo Week will be hosted at Hoërskool Rob Ferreira in Mpumalanga from June 24-28, with the National Girls Under-16 and Under-18 Weeks returning to Jeppe High School in Johannesburg from June 17-21.

According to schoolofrugby.co.za, Coca-Cola has been involved with the sponsorship of youth sports events since 1984.

