Rugby

Coronavirus crisis | SA Rugby could lose millions

2020-04-06 06:34
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)
SA Rugby is reported set to lose millions if its players are not back on the training field by June.

Rugby is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the country in a 21-day lockdown period set to end on April 16.

However, in case of a scenario where the lockdown is extended, SA Rugby could face tough times.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that the pandemic could cost the governing body between R27 million and R33 million a month if the current lockdown restrictions are not lifted by the end of May.

As such, SA Rugby has formulated a plan that would prevent it from suffering a possible loss of up to R190 million in 2020, including negotiating reduced salaries with staff and South Africa's professional rugby players, via the MyPlayers organisation.

The report added that South Africa's Youth Weeks, including the Under-18 Craven Week, will not take place this year, while the SuperSport Rugby Challenge could also be called off.

The Currie Cup is still set to take place, although the format has yet to be determined.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  lockdown  |  rugby  |  coronavirus

 

