Coronavirus | All Black coaching staff agrees to pay cuts

The All Black coaching staff have agreed to take pay cuts as the coronavirus continues to prevent any rugby from being played.

With Super Rugby 2020 having been halted after seven rounds of fixtures rugby clubs, unions and franchises in the southern hemisphere have all been hit with challenges to stay afloat financially.

In New Zealand, the decision has now been taken to cut back from the very top.

"Our coaching group has definitely taken a big cut," head coach Ian Foster said in an interview with Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin.

"It's already been agreed to – with rugby, when there are no games there's no revenue, and that's a tough thing. There’s been a lot of shaving of the programmes, and what it's also come down to is cutting salaries.

"That’s happened for some and happening for others."