Cheika denies trying to cover-up reason for Beale axing

London - Michael
Cheika has denied he tried to cover-up the real reason for Kurtley
Beale's surprise axing from the Wallabies team, after it emerged he was
dropped for allowing women into his hotel room.
The Australia coach on Thursday told reporters the gifted playmaker
had been left out of the matchday squad to play England at Twickenham
this weekend for form reasons.
It was subsequently reported that Beale and fellow veteran Adam
Ashley-Cooper were in fact punished for allowing women - known to the
pair - into their Cardiff hotel following Australia's 9-6 defeat by
Wales on November 10.
When he decided to drop the players, Cheika said he opted against
making the real reason public as it would have been counter-productive
to the team.
"It's more effective where there's that silent type of approach," he
was quoted as saying in the Sydney Daily Telegraph on Saturday.
"Often when you're doing these things and you broadcast and you send
out a news release, you're trying to appease others," he added, denying
he had lied earlier in the week when he was asked about Beale's surprise
axing.
"I said he has been in and out of form this whole year, which he has
been, he was on the bench last week (against Italy)," Cheika said,
according to the newspaper.
"I know that's your mentality to think everything is a cover-up, but it's not, I want to be really clear."
Cheika said he answers to Rugby Australia, who are "fully supportive" of the decision.
"I don't think I need to come out and tell anyone just for the sake
of it. (But) once it comes out and there's whispers, then I have to set
the record straight, which is what I'm doing."
Australian media reported that three women, one of them
Ashley-Cooper's sister-in-law, were out of the hotel by 00:30 SA time. But
the Wallabies' team rules state guests are not allowed in players'
rooms.
Cheika only became of the incident when the team's leadership group, led skipper Michael Hooper, told him during the week.
Despite being axed, Ashley-Cooper and Beale, who have 200 caps
between them, took part in the Wallabies' training session at Twickenham
on Friday with Cheika saying they were apologetic and realised their
error.
Teams:
England
15
Elliot Daly, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te'o, 11 Jonny
May, 10 Owen Farrell (co-captain), 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Mark Wilson, 7 Sam
Underhill, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Courtney Lawes, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle
Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Ben Moon
Substitutes: 16 Dylan Hartley
(co-captain), 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20
Nathan Hughes, 21 Richard Wigglesworth, 22 George Ford, 23 Manu Tuilagi
Australia
15
Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Bernard Foley,
11 Jack Maddocks, 10 Matt Toomua, 9 Will Genia, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Michael
Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Roda, 3 Sekope
Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Scott Sio
Substitutes: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau,
17 Jermaine Ainsley, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Ned
Hanigan, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Sefa Naivalu, 23 Marika Koroibete