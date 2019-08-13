Cape schools rugby coach suspended over alleged doping

Cape Town - A rugby coach from a renowned school in Cape Town's northern suburbs has been suspended over his alleged involvement in doping.

According to Netwerk24, Shaun Huygen, the director of rugby and first team coach of Hoërskool Durbanville, was temporarily suspended on Thursday pending an investigation.

Deon Fabel, chairperson of the school's governing body, said a former pupil who matriculated in 2018 had issued a statement in which he claims Huygen helped him to inject an illegal substance.

In the statement, the former pupil said Huygen did not provide or sell the substance.

"The pupil asked for advice on how he could play better rugby and Huygen apparently told him to 'bulk up', but he did not mean for the pupil to dope," Fabel said.

Fabel, though, added that Huygen knew that the pupil was using an illegal substance.

In response, Huygen said: "I can do nothing else but to deny it. I don't know much more and I have to wait until the investigation against me is completed."

The news comes in the week of Durbanville's annual interschools derby against cross-town rivals Stellenberg.