NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Cape schools rugby coach suspended over alleged doping

2019-08-13 13:46
Doping (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - A rugby coach from a renowned school in Cape Town's northern suburbs has been suspended over his alleged involvement in doping.

According to Netwerk24, Shaun Huygen, the director of rugby and first team coach of Hoërskool Durbanville, was temporarily suspended on Thursday pending an investigation.

Deon Fabel, chairperson of the school's governing body, said a former pupil who matriculated in 2018 had issued a statement in which he claims Huygen helped him to inject an illegal substance.

In the statement, the former pupil said Huygen did not provide or sell the substance.

"The pupil asked for advice on how he could play better rugby and Huygen apparently told him to 'bulk up', but he did not mean for the pupil to dope," Fabel said.

Fabel, though, added that Huygen knew that the pupil was using an illegal substance.

In response, Huygen said: "I can do nothing else but to deny it. I don't know much more and I have to wait until the investigation against me is completed."

The news comes in the week of Durbanville's annual interschools derby against cross-town rivals Stellenberg.

Read more on:    rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks drop in rankings despite Rugby Championship win Bok 2019 champions versus 2009 side: Who's better? Hey All Blacks, THIS is how you'll fix your problems OPINION | CSA's clean slate: Bigger worries than Nkwe appointment Boks: Pollard MUST only resurface in Japan
Kaplan picks best schoolboy XV he's refereed 5 players join Bok squad in Pretoria Cape schools rugby coach suspended over alleged doping CT City to host first ever game at Newlands Stadium All Blacks staring SIXTH ranking spot in the face

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 