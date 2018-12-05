Campese: Why Wallabies have a shot at winning RWC

Cape Town - Wallabies legend David Campese believes Australia can be a threat at next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

This is despite the Wallabies enduring their worst season in 60 years in 2018, winning only four out of 13 Tests.



“We’re always dangerous at the World Cup,” Campese was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.



“And the World Cup’s now a bash-fest. You don’t play your best rugby... it’s a bash-fest...



“If you’ve got the players to last six games, you’ve got a very good chance of winning it.”

The Wallabies have a proud record at Rugby World Cups, having been crowned champions in 1991 and 1991. They also contested the 2003 and 2015 finals.



Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has copped criticism for his selections - he has blooded 35 Test newcomers since the 2015 World Cup - but Campese thinks there could be method in the madness.



“I just think they’ve got a plan,” he added.



Australia will contest Pool D at next year’s World Cup alongside Wales, Georgia, Fiji and Uruguay.

Campese, 56, played 101 Tests for the Wallabies between 1982 and 1996.