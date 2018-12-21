Burger to quit Saracens, head back to SA

Cape Town - Rugby World Cup winner Schalk Burger has confirmed he is leaving Saracens at the end of the season and will head back to South Africa with serious concerns over the future of the country’s Super Rugby franchises.

According to the RugbyPass website's Chris Jones, Burger joined Saracens in 2016 after winning 86 caps with the Springboks and while he is quitting English rugby, the star flank is considering one more short-term deal, most likely in Japan, before hanging up his boots.

Having spent 12 years at the Stormers and two at Suntory Sungoliath before adding his talent to the Saracens squad, he will not be putting his body through another pre-season to be able to endure the kind of physical demands the English scene requires.

Burger explained: “I will be finishing up with Saracens at the end of this season and I am looking at all kinds of options to see if they can work out. Retiring completely is also one of the options. We are moving back to Cape Town and if I do anything else playing wise it would be short-term because something like another Premiership season is a big commitment to make.

Despite the demands of European rugby, Burger expects another wave of Springbok players to head north after the World Cup in Japan next year which has serious implications for domestic rugby in South Africa with the Rand unable to compete against the Pound and the Euro.