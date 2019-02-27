NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Schalk Burger to leave Saracens, return home to SA

2019-02-27 13:34
Schalk Burger (Getty)
Related Links

London - English club Saracens have confirmed that former Springbok loose forward Schalk Burger will leave them at the end of the current European season.

According to Saracens' official website, the 35-year-old Burger will head back to Cape Town when the 2018/19 campaign ends.

"I'm going to leave Saracens a happy man. I've made great friends here and that’s pretty much the standout feature," he said.

"The way we go about enjoying rugby, enjoying spending time together, the trips I've had with the team and we’ve won a couple of trophies since I've been here too so I have a lot of great memories.

"In rugby you go through phases where you play well and don’t play well, but at the end of the day that's the by-product. What you care about is the quality of the human and the quality of time we've spent together as a club.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone for taking not only me in but my whole family. We’ve had a lot of success on the field but what stands out is the friendships I’ve made off the field so a massive thank you to everyone involved."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: "It has been a privilege to have Schalk at Saracens.

"He embodies many of the values we hold dear; competing in every moment, being a great team-mate, leaving the club in a better place than you found it.

"We have all learned a great deal from one of rugby’s truly great players. We wish him and his family every success in the future."

Burger, who played 86 Tests for the Springboks between 2003 and 2015, did not indicate whether he planned to continue his career in South Africa.

He represented the Stormers between 2004 and 2016.

Read more on:    saracens  |  schalk burger  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA's Kolpak XI: Would they beat Proteas? Shock as Olivier gives up Proteas career for English move Superhero kit experiment: 0 from 2 so far in 2019 KP weighs in on shock Olivier Kolpak deal WATCH: Benni involved in SHOCKING post-game brawl
Schalk Burger to leave Saracens, return home to SA Too few Tests to keep Duanne here? Kwagga shies away from blaming ref for Newlands loss Pitso: I have a lot of work to do with Mahlambi KP weighs in on shock Olivier Kolpak deal

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 