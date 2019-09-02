NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Brothers off to Rugby World Cup ... for different teams!

2019-09-02 13:21
Allan Alaalatoa (Getty)
Cape Town - The Alaalatoa brothers - Michael and Allan - could play against each other this weekend when the Wallabies meet Samoa in a 2019 Rugby World Cup friendly in Parramatta. 

This comes after Michael was named in Samoa's 31-man squad for the tournament in Japan. 

Allan, meanwhile, is included in the Wallabies' squad for the tournament. 

The two tighthead props were both born in Sydney where their father is understood to have played club rugby before he himself went on to represent Manu Samoa at the 1991 World Cup. 

Saturday's meeting will be the last chance for both the Wallabies and Samoa to test combinations ahead of the start of the 2019 showpiece. 

The brothers are unlikely to meet at the tournament itself, however. 

Australia are pooled alongside Wales, Georgia, Fiji and Uruguay in Pool D while Samoa will struggle to get out of Pool A where they will meet Ireland, Scotland, Japan and Russia. 

The tournament gets underway on Friday, September 20 when hosts Japan take on Russia. 

Rugby World Cup squads:

SAMOA

Forwards (17)

Afaesetiti Amosa, TJ Ioane, Jack Lam, Piula Fa’asalele, Josh Tyrell, Chris Vui, Teofilo Paulo, Kane Leaupepe, Senio Toleafoa, Michael Alaalatoa, Paul Alo-Emile, James Lay, Jordan Lay, Logovi’i Mulipola, Motu Matu’u, Ray Niuia, Seilala Lam

Backs (14)

Ed Fidow, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ahsee Tuala, Belgium Tuatagaloa, Henry Taefu, Alapati Leiua, Reynold Lee-Lo, Kieron Fonotia, AJ Atatimu, Tusi Pisi, Ulupano Seuteni, Dwayne Polotaivao, Melani Matavao, Scott Malolua

AUSTRALIA

Forwards (17)

Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga'a, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese

Backs (14)

Adam Ashley-Cooper, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Lealiifano, James O'Connor, Jordan Petaia, Matt Toomua, Nic White

