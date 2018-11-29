NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Botha, Stander have put differences aside

2018-11-29 22:06
Arno Botha
Arno Botha in action for Munster against the Cheetahs (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Munster loose forward Arno Botha says he and CJ Stander have put past differences aside.

The 27-year-old Botha, who played two Tests for the Springboks in 2013, recently joined the Irish club from English outfit London Irish.

Botha and Stander, the South African-born No 8 who is now a regular in Ireland’s Test squad, came through the ranks at the Bulls in South Africa.

In an interview with Irish publication, The42, Botha admitted he and Stander were not always the best of friends, but that has changed since the former's arrival at Munster.

“We played 2011 in the Currie Cup and for the U20s, 21s and won a trophy together. We weren’t really good friends then but we are now. We speak and joke a lot about that.

“I don’t know if you can say he was unlucky (to leave the Bulls), because obviously it’s not really that unlucky to play for Ireland now, but it worked out well for him,” said Botha.

Botha was tipped for a promising Springbok career before knee injuries ruled him out of the game for lengthy periods.

He is looking to make the most of his one-year deal at Munster but has also not given up hope of playing for the Springboks.

“For me, to stay in Europe is the goal. I know if I’m good enough, I can still make the South African squad and make that team. But again it’s a case of having respect for players who stay (at home).

“I know Rassie (Erasmus, Springbok coach) has been working with a lot of those guys in his career and obviously he has a plan that he wants to do. Obviously if I can make it playing out of Europe, it would be the perfect world,” Botha added.

Stander, meanwhile, has become the mainstay at Munster, who are coached by former Springbok assistant Johann van Graan.

Stander said he was deemed too small to be a No 8 at the Bulls and decided to leave for Ireland in 2012.

The 28-year-old has played 29 Tests since making his debut for Ireland in 2016.

Read more on:    munster  |  springboks  |  arno botha  |  cj stander  |  rugby

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Brendan Venter: Boks worse in 2018 than in 2017 Australia hang up on Jake after Wallabies coach bid Schalk Brits opens up on failed Stormers move Waratahs closing in on giant South African lock Rabada back on top of Test rankings
WP Rugby cleared: No discrimination against Treu Bafana up 1 spot in latest FIFA rankings Rassie lies fifth of seven … but there’s hope Markram, Ngidi named in SA Cricket Annual’s top 5 Mostert, Gloucester still waiting for World Rugby 'thumbs up'

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 