Border Rugby closes offices as cash crisis continues

Cape Town - The Border Rugby Union (BRU) has closed its offices at the Buffalo City Stadium as the union's financial troubles continue.

According to Rapport, it is the first time in the 126-year history of the union that it does not have an official headquarters and a home stadium.

The union is currently under administration and, as a result, it was forced to vacate the iconic the stadium last week.

The maintenance of the stadium will now fall in the hands of the East London municipality.

The article adds that rent at the stadium was costing the BRU around R90 000 per month.

It paints a picture of dark days for rugby in the region, with the Border Bulldogs not featuring in any SA Rugby tournaments for the next two years.

Buffalo City Stadium, previously known as the Basil Kenyon Stadium, hosted three pool matches at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.