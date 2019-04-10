Boks v Wallabies to kick off Rugby Championship

Cape Town - SANZAAR on Wednesday confirmed the abbreviated six-match schedule for this year's Rugby Championship, including all match venues and kick-off times.

As it is a Rugby World Cup year (the tournament kicks-off in Tokyo on September 20), the Rugby Championship is shortened to a three-round, six-match tournament from the traditional six-round, 12-match tournament with each team playing each other home or away this year.

Furthermore, with Super Rugby now playing unbroken for 21 weeks, without the previous June break for inbound Tests, the Rugby Championship kicks-off earlier on Saturday, July 20.

On the first weekend, the Springboks host the Wallabies in Johannesburg (July 20), while Argentina host New Zealand in Buenos Aires.

The Boks' second match is against the All Blacks in Wellington on July 27, with their final match against Argentina in Salta (August 10).

An additional round of international matches will be played on the weekend of August 17 to allow a further home match for New Zealand and South Africa, and as further preparation for the World Cup.

2019 Rugby Championship fixtures (all times SA):



Saturday, July 20



South Africa v Australia, Ellis Park, Johannesburg - 17:05

Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires - 00:40 (SA time on Sunday)



Saturday, July 27



New Zealand v South Africa, Westpac Stadium, Wellington - 08:35

Australia v Argentina, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane - 12:00



Saturday, August 10



Australia v New Zealand, Optus Stadium, Perth - 12:00

Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta - 21:40



Additional week of international matches:



Saturday, August 17



New Zealand v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland - 09:35

South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria - 17:05