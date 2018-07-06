Bok prop Ox extends Cheetahs stay

Bloemfontein - Despite interest from other rugby clubs, Springbok prop Ox Nche has decided to extend his contract with the Cheetahs.

The Bloemfontein fan favourite, who earned his maiden Springbok cap against Wales in June this year, has committed to the Cheetahs until 2019.

The 22-year-old first earned provincial selection in 2011 when he was included in the Free State squad that participated at the under-16 Grant Khomo Week in Queenstown.

Nche attended HTS Louis Botha and soon became a promising prop. He played for SA Schools in 2012/13, SA under-20 in 2015 and SA ‘A’ in 2017.

In 2014, he joined the Cheetahs Academy and was a key player for the Free State under-19 team in the Provincial Championship, starting all 13 of their matches in the competition as his side finished second on the log.

Despite his young age, Nche has already played 64 games for the Cheetahs (25 Super Rugby, 17 Currie Cup, 22 PRO14).

“He brings excitement to a game and Free State Rugby are looking forward to seeing him in action in the upcoming matches,” the Cheetahs said via a press statement on Friday.