Rugby

Bok loosie 'embarrassed' by 3-week ban

2019-12-05 11:08
Jean-Luc du Preez
Jean-Luc du Preez (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Springbok loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez has been banned for three matches after receiving a red card while playing for the Sale Sharks in the English Premiership.

Du Preez, who was playing in the No 5 jersey at the weekend, was shown a red card in Sale's 20-13 loss to the Worcester Warriors after striking an opponent with the shoulder.

He was found guilty at a disciplinary hearing and also fined by his club.

The disciplinary committee dismissed Du Preez's claim that his actions were clumsy and initially deemed the transgression to be worthy of a six-week ban, but the sanction was reduced by 50% due to the player's acceptance of the red card, remorse shown and his clean prior record.

"I apologised after the game to the player. Sale Sharks lost the game because of my actions and I have been fined £1 000 by the club. I have a clean disciplinary record and I am embarrassed by my actions," Du Preez said, as quoted by Ultimate Rugby.

Du Preez, who played 13 Tests for the Springboks between 2016 and 2018, has been on Sale's books since last year when he joined them from the Durban-based Sharks.

He will next be eligible to play against Bath on December 28.

His twin brother Dan and older brother Robert also play for Sale.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
