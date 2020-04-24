NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bok centre fined, cops 2-week ban for signing with 2 clubs

2020-04-24 20:31
Rohan Janse van Rensburg
Rohan Janse van Rensburg (Getty Images)
Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been fined and received a suspension after signing with two Premiership clubs, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

According to the RFU's website, Janse van Rensburg was charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game contrary to RFU Rule 5.12 for signing playing contracts with two Premiership clubs - Gloucester Rugby and Sale Sharks.

In 2017, Janse van Rensburg signed a contract to play for Gloucester Rugby for three seasons was paid an advance of £25 000 (587 480) under the contract.

Shortly afterwards, the former Lions centre signed a three-year contract in 2018 with Sale Sharks.

Sale Sharks was also charged with breaches of RFU Regulation 7.5 (approaches to players). Meanwhile, registered agent Matthew Ginvert was charged with breaching RFU Regulation 8.5.2 (Registered agents must at all times observe the highest standards of fair dealing).

Both Janse van Rensburg and Ginvert accepted the charges.

Janse van Rensburg was given a two week suspension, which must be "meaningful matches with Sale" when rugby resumes.

The 25-year-old also got slapped with a fine of £32 500 (R763 724), of which £25 000 (R587 480) will be given back to Gloucester.

According to the disciplinary hearing, which took place via Zoom on 15 April, Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann was one of the witnesses called up by the RFU.

"As I understood it the general position was that players should tell their franchise that they receive an offer. However, I was not actually sure if any such provision was in Rohan's contract," said Ackermann in his witness statement.

Janse van Rensburg has only made one appearance for the Springboks, making his debut against Wales at the Principality Stadium in 2016.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

