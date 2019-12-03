NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Bok centre extends stay at English club

2019-12-03 06:40
Francois Venter (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Springbok centre Francois Venter has signed a contract extension with English club Worcester Warriors.

The Warriors announced on their official website that the 28-year-old had put pen to paper for a further two years, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season

Venter is in his second season at Sixways after joining from the Cheetahs in 2018.

He played seven Tests for the Springboks between 2016 and 2017.

"I enjoy everything about this club. There is a lot of potential for us to grow and become a sustainable Premiership club," the burly midfielder said

"I have bought into the future of the club and hopefully we can be a sustainable top six Premiership side.

"I also like security so extending my contract gives me that. I enjoy the vibe around the club and the lads we have in the squad so for me it was a no-brainer."

Venter has played 29 times for the Warriors and boasts 10 tries.

The club's director of rugby is Alan Solomons, a former Springbok assistant and Stormers coach.

Solomons welcomed the news of Venter's contract extension.

"He is a quality player with international experience who, with his direct, physical style and superb skill-set, adds huge value to the team," said Solomons.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

