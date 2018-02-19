Bekker accepts coaching role in Japan

Cape Town - After retiring from rugby, former Springbok lock Andries Bekker will stay in Japan in a coaching capacity.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement from professional rugby in January after playing his final game for the Kobelco Steelers in Japan.

Sport24 understands that Bekker has now accepted a role of lineout coach of the Kobe-based Steelers.



It is believed that the Toyota Verblitz club, who is coached by former Springbok mentor Jake White, was also interested in Bekker's services, but the former lock opted to stay at the club where he finished his playing career.

Afrikaans website Netwerk24 reported that Bekker was offered a role at Australia’s Western Force in the new Indo Pacific Rugby Championship, but opted to join the coaching ranks instead.

Bekker played 29 Tests for the Springboks between 2008 and 2012.



The 2.08m beanpole was also a stalwart for Western Province and the Stormers before heading for Japan in 2013.

Correction: It was initially reported that Bekker had signed with Toyota Verblitz, but it has since come to light that he signed with the Kobelco Steelers.