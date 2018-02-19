NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Bekker accepts coaching role in Japan

2018-02-19 14:50
Andries Bekker (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - After retiring from rugby, former Springbok lock Andries Bekker will stay in Japan in a coaching capacity.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement from professional rugby in January after playing his final game for the Kobelco Steelers in Japan.

Sport24 understands that Bekker has now accepted a role of lineout coach of the Kobe-based Steelers.

It is believed that the Toyota Verblitz club, who is coached by former Springbok mentor Jake White, was also interested in Bekker's services, but the former lock opted to stay at the club where he finished his playing career.

Afrikaans website Netwerk24 reported that Bekker was offered a role at Australia’s Western Force in the new Indo Pacific Rugby Championship, but opted to join the coaching ranks instead.

Bekker played 29 Tests for the Springboks between 2008 and 2012.

The 2.08m beanpole was also a stalwart for Western Province and the Stormers before heading for Japan in 2013.

Correction: It was initially reported that Bekker had signed with Toyota Verblitz, but it has since come to light that he signed with the Kobelco Steelers.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Jaque Fourie in shock return to rugby - at Force

2018-02-19 11:19

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Biff lashes Proteas' skills shortfall 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Jaque Fourie in shock return to rugby - at Force Ashwin slams 'match-fixing' Gibbs on Twitter Two critical last chances for Duminy?
Unrecognisable Proteas: Time for Ottis to crack the whip 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Kevin Anderson wins New York Open Biff lashes Proteas' skills shortfall One of the best weeks of my life - Federer

Latest Multimedia

Super Rugby refs go paintballing in Stellenbosch!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 