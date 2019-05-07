NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Beer fear: Japan urged to stock up for Rugby World Cup

2019-05-07 08:44
RWC 2019 (File)
Related Links

Tokyo - When hosting an international rugby tournament and welcoming thirsty fans from around the world, the last thing you want to do is run out of beer.

That's the message from Rugby World Cup bosses to Japanese hosts as they gear up for the global showcase that kicks off on September 20.

Japan is the first Asian country to host the World Cup and may be unfamiliar with rugby culture, organisers said, including a healthy thirst for beer - before, during and after the action on the pitch.

Rugby bosses have warned host cities about running out of ale, using anecdotes such as when Australian and Irish fans drank the city of Adelaide dry, forcing emergency supplies to be brought in from surrounding areas.

Around two million litres of beer were downed at stadiums and nearby areas during the 2015 Rugby World Cup with rugby fans having a reputation for out-drinking their football counterparts.

Rugby culture "is not widely known in Japan", admitted a spokesperson for the World Cup organising committee, confirming the message was being passed on to host cities.

He added that hosts were keen to seize on the commercial opportunities and hoped to leave fans with a good impression to entice them back as tourists.

Heineken is a global sponsor for the Rugby World Cup and will be sold at stadiums and other officially sanctioned areas.

And brewer Kirin, which produces Heineken in Japan, said it will review ticket sales and other data to make sure there is enough beer flowing.

"This will be a great opportunity to showcase our products to the world," said Naomi Sasaki, a Kirin spokesperson. 

"We want our guests to really enjoy the quality of Japanese beers."

The Rugby World Cup opening ceremony is on September 20 with hosts Japan taking on Russia in Tokyo in the opening match. The final will be played in Yokohama on November 2.

Games will take place in 12 host cities all over Japan, from Sapporo in the north to Kumamoto in the country's far west.

Read more on:    rwc 2019  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Loftus crowd (7 483) tells a sad story WP boss rushed to hospital after stress-related breakdown Crusaders moan over Sharks' scrum tactics 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12 Super Rugby stats: Stormers bottom of the pile on attack
Bulls, Jaguares: Who has stronger tour stomach? IOC chief calls Semenya case 'complicated and delicate' Billionaire Stade Francais owner promises R1.6bn investment Folau's father defends son's right to cite Bible 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 