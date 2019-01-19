NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Beale learns fate after week of TWO controversial videos

2019-01-19 10:00
Kurtley Beale (Getty)
Cape Town - Wallabies star Kurtley Beale has avoided punishment after a week that saw him feature in two controversial videos that surfaced online.

Beale was made to apologise after the first video, filmed in 2016, found its way into the public domain earlier in the week that saw him laughing at an older man who had sniffed a line of white powder off a plate.

The second video, which emerged just two days later but was filmed in 2015, saw Beale blowing into a vacuum cleaner like it was a didgeridoo.

The camera then pans and, once again, a plate that looks to be holding lines of white powder can be seen. 

Beale is not filmed consuming any illegal substances in either video, and that is why he has escaped any punishment. 

“Rugby Australia has determined not to proceed with any formal disciplinary action over Kurtley’s appearance in the videos,” Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said in a statement on Friday according to Fox Sports.

“These videos were recorded a number of years ago and Kurtley has again stressed his regret at placing himself at significant risk and for the damage the videos have caused to the image of both himself and the sport.

“These videos serve as a warning to every professional rugby player in Australia of the risks associated with placing themselves in compromising situations, particularly in environments where illicit drugs may be present.”

Read more on:    wallabies  |  australia  |  kurtley beale  |  rugby

 

