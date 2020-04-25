NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

All Blacks star Barrett to become a father

2020-04-25 20:10
Beauden Barrett (Getty)
Related Links

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah have announced they're expecting their first child.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

"Too many fries during lockdown or a bun in the oven?! Can't wait to be a mama and I already know you're going to be the most incredible dad @beaudenbarrett," Hannah Barrett wrote on her Instagram page on Saturday.

The post came with a #DueSeptember hashtag.

The 28-year-old Barrett has played 83 Tests for New Zealand since making his debut in 2012.

Before rugby was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barrett had not played rugby in 2020 as he was rested as per All Blacks protocol. He also recently moved franchises from the Hurricanes to the Blues.

He is one of three Barrett brothers who play for the All Blacks, the others being lock Scott and fullback Jordie.

Read more on:    all blacks  |  beauden barrett  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok centre fined, cops 2-week ban for signing with 2 clubs Ex-Springbok on former coach Carel: 'He was ahead of his time' Man United legend: I would NOT take a pay cut Shock as Bulls CEO steps down Premier League comes up with concrete proposals to finish season: report
Is this the greatest Proteas Test XI since readmission? Cheetahs stress importance of conditioning during lockdown SA Rugby sends best wishes to departing Rugby Australia CEO England v West Indies Test series officially postponed The tennis jet-set think local to reboot their sport

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Debate rages! Who is the greatest ever Springbok fullback ... Andre Joubert, Percy Montgomery or someone else perhaps?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 