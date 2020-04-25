All Blacks star Barrett to become a father

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah have announced they're expecting their first child.

"Too many fries during lockdown or a bun in the oven?! Can't wait to be a mama and I already know you're going to be the most incredible dad @beaudenbarrett," Hannah Barrett wrote on her Instagram page on Saturday.



The post came with a #DueSeptember hashtag.

The 28-year-old Barrett has played 83 Tests for New Zealand since making his debut in 2012.

Before rugby was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barrett had not played rugby in 2020 as he was rested as per All Blacks protocol. He also recently moved franchises from the Hurricanes to the Blues.

He is one of three Barrett brothers who play for the All Blacks, the others being lock Scott and fullback Jordie.